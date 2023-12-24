Many Southern Californians who want to enjoy a warm fire on Christmas Day are out of luck.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) has issued a residential No-Burn Day for December 25 due to a predicted spike in air pollution levels.

The wood burning ban includes all of Orange County and non-desert areas of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, and prohibits both indoor and outdoor fires.

“South Coast AQMD reminds residents in these areas that burning wood in their fireplaces or any indoor or outdoor wood-burning device is prohibited at any time,” air quality managers said in a bulletin on Sunday.

South Coast AQMD map showing the wood burning restrictions for Christmas Day. (South Coast AQMD)

Mountain communities above 3,000 feet are exempt from the ban, along with homes that rely solely on wood for heating or those without natural gas service.

While Sunday’s air quality was listed as “good” to “moderate” across AQMD’s coverage area, managers say the decision is entirely proactive.

“No-Burn Day alerts are mandatory in order to protect public health when levels of fine particulate air pollution in the region are forecast to be high anywhere in the South Coast Air Basin,” the District said. “No-Burn Days are based on fine particulate pollution that is forecasted for an entire 24-hour period, which may not be reflected in real-time air quality maps.”

In addition to wood, the ban also includes manufactured fire logs such as those made from wax or paper.

Tap here for a map of real-time air quality in metro Los Angeles.

AQMD managers say those who violate air pollution rules could face criminal or civil liability. Cases are referred to city, county or state prosecutors.

As an alternative to burning wood, KTLA 5 is once again offering viewers a virtual Yule Log from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and from 4 a.m. until noon on Christmas Day. Festive holiday music will be streamed from KOST 103.5 FM.