The South Coast AQMD has extended its residential No Burn alert for those living in the South Coast Air Basin, the agency announced Thursday.

The initial notice was issued on Christmas Day and was then extended through Thursday. The alert is now slated to expire on Friday, Dec. 29 at 11:59 p.m.

No indoor or outdoor burning is allowed in the impacted region, which includes Orange County and non-desert areas in Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties.

The alert also prohibits using manufactured fire logs, such as those made from wax or paper, from burning on No-Burn days.

“Smoke from wood burning can cause health problems. Particles in wood smoke — also known as fine particulate matter or PM2.5 — can get deep into the lungs and cause respiratory problems (including asthma attacks), increasing emergency room visits and hospitalizations,” a news release said.

The notice doesn’t apply to communities above 3,000 feet in elevation, the Coachella Valley, High Desert, homes that rely on wood as the main heat source, low-income households, properties without an existing infrastructure for natural gas service within 150 feet of the property line and ceremonial fires.

South Coast AQMD’s Check Before You Burn program is also in effect until February when particulate levels are expected to be at its highest.

During this time, residents are encouraged to check the agency’s website for the latest information before they fire up their fireplaces.