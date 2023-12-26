The South Coast AQMD has extended its area-wide wood burning ban for a third day, through Wednesday, due to high predicted air pollution levels.

No indoor or outdoor burning is allowed in the entire South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County and non-desert areas of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Only those who rely solely on wood to heat their homes and communities above 3,000 feet are exempt from the ban. Gas and other non-wood-burning fireplaces are not restricted.

Afternoon air quality conditions in metro Los Angeles on Dec. 26, 2023. (AQMD)

The initial No-Burn alert was issued for Christmas Day and then extended through Tuesday.

“No-Burn Day alerts are mandatory in order to protect public health when levels of fine particulate air pollution in the region are forecast to be high anywhere in the South Coast Air Basin,” air quality managers said in a news release.

Experts say smoke from wood burning and other particulates such as car exhaust, dust, pollen and soot, have been linked to respiratory issues and increases in hospital visits.

