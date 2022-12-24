A wood-burning fireplace is shown in this undated file photo. (Stéphane Juban on Unsplash)

Planning to open your Christmas presents around a roaring fire Sunday morning? Don’t.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District announced that Dec. 25 is a no-burn day for major parts of Southern California, including “all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties and all of Orange County.”

No-burn days, which are issued when air pollution is expected to be high, prohibit wood burning in the affected areas, as the smoke can cause health problems.

This includes indoor and outdoor fireplaces, as well as burning manufactured fire logs, like those made of paper or wax, authorities said.

Not included, however, are mountain communities above 3,000 feet in elevation, as well as the Coachella Valley and the High Desert.

Also excluded are “homes that rely on wood as a sole source of heat, low-income households and those without natural gas service,” the announcement said. The use of gas and other non-wood-burning fireplaces are not restricted.

If you’re looking for an alternative to a wood-burning fireplace, KTLA’s Yule Log will air from 4 to 11 a.m. Christmas morning.