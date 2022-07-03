A structure fire in Woodland Hills is threatening a commercial building Sunday night, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The fire was first reported shortly after 9 p.m. in the 6000 block of North De Soto Avenue, the LAFD said in an alert.

The 100-foot-by-200-foot vacant building was showing fire through the roof a few minutes after the LAFD’s first announcement, and an update at 9:37 p.m. said “the structural integrity of the building is starting to fail along at least one corner.”

More than 80 firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze.