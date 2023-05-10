A man was arrested for multiple indecent exposure violations committed in Camarillo over a three-month period.

Shayan Carpio, 26, of Woodland Hills was arrested on Tuesday on three counts of indecent exposure.

According to a release from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, residents in the 1600 block of East Ventura Boulevard reported two different incidents of indecent exposure at the same location in March and April 2023.

“During the incidents, the suspect exposed himself and engaged in lewd conduct in plain view of the public,” VCSO said in a statement.

A third report came in on the same day in the 700 block of Camarillo Center Drive, approximately one mile away from the first two incidents.

Detectives with the Camarillo Investigations Bureau were able to confirm that the suspect from the first two incidents was the suspect in the third one.

A fourth incident of indecent exposure was reported on Tuesday in the 700 block of Paseo Camarillo, and when deputies responded to the area, they were able to determine the suspect was the same as the previous three incidents.

Shortly after, deputies with Camarillo Patrol Services were able to locate and arrest Carpio on three counts of indecent exposure.

He was booked at the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility with his bail set at $25,000.

His arraignment is scheduled for May 24.