Woodland Hills mom found safe after disappearing nearly 2 weeks ago from Zion National Park

A mother from Woodland Hills, who disappeared in Utah’s Zion National Park nearly two weeks ago, was found safe on Sunday after a tipster alerted park rangers, officials said.

Holly Suzanne Courtier, 38, was located by search and rescue crews within Zion National Park after a visitor gave park rangers a “credible tip,” saying they had seen the missing mom at the park, officials said Sunday in a news release.

Holly Courtier is seen in an image provided by the National Park Service.

Related Content Search continues 6 days after Woodland Hills mother vanished in Zion National Park

“We are overjoyed that she was found safely today. We would like to thank the rangers and search teams who relentlessly looked for her day and night and never gave up hope. We are also so grateful to the countless volunteers who were generous with their time, resources and support,” Courtier’s family said in a statement. “This wouldn’t have been possible without the network of people who came together.”

A drone from the Grand Canyon National Park Emergency Service Team was used in the October 2020 search for Holly Courtier. (Zion National Park)

Courtier vanished at about 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 6 when she was possibly dropped off by a private shuttle bus at the Grotto parking area within Zion National Park. In an interview with KTLA on Oct. 12, Courtier’s daughter Kailey Chambers said her mother never made it to the return shuttle.

Chambers described her mother as an avid hiker who has visited Zion several times before she went missing.

The search efforts for Courtier were extensive and included park rangers, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, five K-9 Units from the Utah Search Dogs and a drone operator from Grand Canyon National Park Emergency Service Team.

No other information was released.