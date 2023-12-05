The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers is spearheading a major effort to save Orange County‘s world-famous beaches from a natural threat: erosion.

The problem of disappearing sand is nothing new but has become more alarming in recent years. In March, the U.S. Geological Survey released a report predicting that rising sea levels could erode 25% to 70% of California’s coastline by 2100, The Orange County Register reported.

The erosion isn’t just a threat to the beauty and recreational uses of the beaches. It also threatens infrastructure including roads, rail lines and homes.

Contractors are moving sediment from the Santa Ana River to replenish sand at Newport Beach. Dec. 5, 2023. (KTLA)

Contractors are using backhoes to dig up sand from the Santa Ana River while barges are dredging sediment from the ocean.

While some of the material will be spread out in the immediate area of Newport Beach near the river, the more important work will be done further to the north.

“About 1.2 million cubic yards of sand are being dredged off the coast of the Surfside/Sunset Beach area,” Newport Beach spokesman John Pope told KTLA. “That’s being deposited on a beach up there and over the next few years through natural tidal flow, through wave action, it flows down to replenish the beaches [to the south].”

The work will take place over the next several weeks.