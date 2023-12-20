A worker died in an accident inside a trench at an excavation site in Tustin on Wednesday, authorities said.
Fire crews responded to the 9800 block of Newport Avenue at about 10:30 a.m.
Authorities say the victim, a man, was about 15 feet underground when something fell on his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
The nature of the accident wasn’t immediately released, nor was the name of the victim.
KTLA 5 reporter Chip Yost said co-workers and family members who gathered at the scene were visibly distraught.
Fire crews were still working to stabilize the trench to remove the victim’s body as of 1:00 p.m. Hazmat crews were also dispatched to monitor the air quality inside the trench.
