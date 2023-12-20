A worker died in an accident inside a trench at an excavation site in Tustin on Wednesday, authorities said.

Fire crews responded to the 9800 block of Newport Avenue at about 10:30 a.m.

Authorities say the victim, a man, was about 15 feet underground when something fell on his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The trench where a worker died in an accident on Friday, Dec. 20, 2023, in Tustin, California. (KTLA)

The nature of the accident wasn’t immediately released, nor was the name of the victim.

KTLA 5 reporter Chip Yost said co-workers and family members who gathered at the scene were visibly distraught.

Fire crews were still working to stabilize the trench to remove the victim’s body as of 1:00 p.m. Hazmat crews were also dispatched to monitor the air quality inside the trench.

