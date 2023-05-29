Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a taco truck, leaving one employee injured, in the Green Meadows neighborhood of Los Angeles near Willowbrook late Sunday.

Video shows the taco truck was parked near the intersection of 103rd Street and South Avalon Boulevard when the two suspects approached around 11:45 p.m.

A man in a blue hoodie, holding what appears to be a gun, is seen grabbing an employee and pushing him against the van while apparently holding a gun to his neck.

At one point, the suspect punched the employee and continued to hold on to him while reaching into the taco truck and pulling out cash.

The suspects may have also taken the workers’ cell phones and wallets, according to stringer reports.

Police are searching for the suspects who got away in what was described as a newer-model white Honda Accord.