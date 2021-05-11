Worker rescued after being trapped between forklift, marble slab at North Hollywood facility: LAFD

A worker was rescued Tuesday morning after apparently getting trapped between a forklift and what witnesses described as nearly 6,000 pounds of marble at a facility in North Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The incident was reported about 9:55 a.m. at an indoor storage and industrial sales facility at 10725 W. Vanowen St. near the Hollywood Burbank Airport.

The man was conscious and breathing when firefighters were called to the scene, and he was taken to a hospital in fair condition after the rescue, an LAFD alert indicated.

Another worker complained to firefighters of elbow pain from trying to help his coworker before first responders arrived. The second man was examined at the scene and was not expected to be transported.

No further details about the incident or rescue have been released.