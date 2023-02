A construction worker was injured after falling approximately 20 feet into a concrete hole in Woodland Hills Monday morning, authorities said.

The accident happened just before 8 a.m. at the Kaiser Permanente campus at 5601 N. De Soto Ave.

Sky5 video showed firefighters using an aerial ladder truck to hoist the victim out of the hole and then transfer him into an ambulance.

His injuries are not life-threatening, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.