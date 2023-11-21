Worker stabbed at Orange County Amazon distribution center

A woman was stabbed outside of the Orange County Amazon facility where she worked, authorities said.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, calls of the stabbing first came in just after 9:30 a.m. at the Amazon distribution center located in the 25000 block of Jeronimo Road in Mission Viejo.

Upon arriving, deputies assisted Orange County Fire Authority first responders with medical treatment of the victim, who was stabbed in the facility’s parking lot.

A woman was stabbed outside of the Orange County Amazon facility where she worked, authorities said. (Sky5)

The victim was only identified as a female employee of the Amazon distribution center, authorities said.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Video from Sky5 showed a large police presence cordoning off a part of the Amazon facility’s parking lot while an investigation was being conducted.

The unidentified suspect surrendered shortly after the stabbing and was taken into custody, officials said.

The suspect’s ties to the facility are being investigated.