Worker unaccounted for, firefighter injured in blaze at commercial building in Florence: LAFD

Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze at a commercial building in the Florence neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Aug. 16, 2021. (KTLA)

Crews were searching for a worker who went missing during a blaze that also left a firefighter injured at a commercial structure in South Los Angeles Monday afternoon, officials said.

Firefighters responded around 3:30 p.m. to the building in the Florence neighborhood on the 1000 block of East 60th Street that is believed to contain a metal furnishings manufacturing firm, the L.A. Fire Department said in an alert.

A man who worked at the furniture company was seen entering the building before firefighters arrived, but he was not seen exiting and was later unaccounted for. Firefighters were searching for him in the charred structure, including in areas that were densely packed with metal storage, LAFD said.

More than 100 firefighters responded to battle the flames at the one-story, metal-clad building. A neighboring structure had been threatened, but crews were able to protect it, officials said.

One firefighter fell about 5 feet while battling the flames and was taken to the hospital, but he or she was expected to survive, according to LAFD.

No other injuries were reported.

The blaze was fully extinguished about an hour after it broke out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and no further details were immediately available.