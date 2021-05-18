DMV workers accepted bribes in Torrance, Lincoln Park offices, federal prosecutors say

If a curb is painted white, is it OK to park?

When is it legal to pass a slow-moving vehicle?

To drive in California, these are the types of questions you need to answer when taking the state’s test to get a license.

Unless, that is, you’re one of the aspiring motorists who have been bribing DMV employees to skip the test and get a license anyway. At state Department of Motor Vehicles offices in Torrance and Lincoln Park, workers have accepted tens of thousands of dollars in payoffs, federal prosecutors say.

