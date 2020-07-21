Workers rally in downtown L.A. to demand protections as workplaces see coronavirus outbreaks

Amid surging coronavirus infections and hospitalizations, workers rallied in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday to call on the L.A. County Board of Supervisors to adopt a policy that expands worker protections by setting up worker-led public health councils in workplaces.

The councils are meant to ensure health protocols are followed at workplaces like garment factories, meatpacking plants and food processing centers, which have experienced some of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the county during the pandemic.

Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 21, 2020.