Six workers who had been trapped after a roof collapsed at a Glendale construction site Wednesday morning were rescued by firefighters.

The incident was reported around 11 a.m. in the 1200 block of Glendale Avenue, according to the Glendale Fire Department.

The metal roof trusses of a movie studio under construction in the area collapsed for an unknown reason.

The workers were apparently trapped in a lift about 40 feet in the air and firefighters were using an aerial ladder to try and reach them, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

They eventually had to be airlifted out of the area.

As of 1:20 p.m. four out of six workers had been rescued, but two were still trapped, officials said. Around 10 minutes later, the remaining two had been rescued.

The Burbank and Pasadena fire departments also responded to the scene to help.

