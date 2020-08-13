Working parents facing uncertainties, seek support as remote schooling begins

Parents and children pick up laptop computers for remote learning which will be returned after the school year is over in front of Bell High School in Bell, California on April 15, 2020. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

With California schools starting up again virtually, many parents are wondering how they can get back — or stay — at work if their kids can’t physically go back to class.

It’s not a one-size-fits-all conundrum. Two-parent households of means might be able to work from home and take turns helping kids navigate distance learning or hire a tutor. A single parent who is an essential worker might find herself with fewer options.

Daniel Alvarez, who works in a food facility, said he isn’t sure how his family is going to manage his two school-age kids’ studies when his wife is finally able to return to her job as a hair stylist.

“What do we do?” Alvarez said recently while waiting in line with other parents for donated backpacks, school supplies and pantry items in East Los Angeles.

