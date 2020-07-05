World War II planes fly over SoCal to celebrate Fourth of July

WWII warbirds from the California Condor Squadron soared above Southern California Saturday to honor veterans, call for unity and celebrate the Fourth of July.

Related Content 4th of July flyover, blood drive held at Nixon Presidential Library in Yorba Linda Video

Five planes flew in formation over the Pacific Palisades at 2 p.m., going through Mandeville Canyon, along Sunset Boulevard to the coast in a “coronavirus-safe” display for the holiday.

The flyover was organized by a non-profit organization founded by a group of WWII fighter pilots in 1965 to preserve the planes in aviation history. With their annual fundraiser canceled due to the pandemic, the group set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for maintaining the AT-6 aircrafts.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 5 on July 4, 2020.