The Newport Beach Police Department is looking for two men who allegedly tried to enter a home in the Mariners Community by using a ladder to get to a second-story window.

The men, both believed to be about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 170 pounds, were spotted by the residents of the home in the 1300 block of Estelle Lane around 9:10 p.m. Friday night, police said in a news release.

A noise from the courtyard roused the residents out of bed, and one of them spotted the two men using a ladder to try to get into the home’s second story, police said.

After a resident yelled at the men, they fled out of the side gate.

Police were unable to locate them, but one was last ween wearing a tan shirt with red shorts, while the other had on dark clothes and a backward baseball cap.

They left in a dark-colored SUV, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 949-644-3717.