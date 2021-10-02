Would-be carjacker shot by victim: Pomona Police Department

Police are investigating after a man attempted to carjack another man, but the would-be robber was shot Saturday afternoon in a potential act of self-defense, according to the Pomona Police Department.

According to police, the incident took place in the 500 block of East Franklin Avenue at about 12:32 p.m., when a man with a handgun confronted another man and attempted to carjack him.

The man who initiated the robbery, however, was the one who was shot.

Police did not say how many times the man was struck by gunfire, nor how many rounds were fired.

Police also did not say if the potential robber was struck by gunfire from his own weapon or if the would-be victim brought his own gun — nor did they provide the identity of either man involved — but they did confirm that the handgun used in the initial robbery attempt was recovered at the scene.

The man who initiated the robbery attempt was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and he is in stable condition. No one else was injured, police said.

In a press release, the PPD identified potential charges of attempted carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon (firearm), as well as charges for a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying an unregistered firearm and carrying a loaded firearm.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085.

To submit information anonymously, contact “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.