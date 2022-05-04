A would-be robber was fatally shot during a gun battle with an employee at a Compton smoke shop Tuesday and two suspects are being sought, officials said.

The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. at the business along the 1500 block of South Wilmington Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Kahlel Lundy (left) and Keith Rachel (right) are shown in photos released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on May 4, 2022.

The suspects entered the location and pointed their handguns at the employee behind the counter, video released by authorities shows.

The employee, who is an armed security guard, pulled out his own weapon, surprising the suspects, and a “gun battle” ensued.

The men ran toward the exit, returning gunfire and tripping over each other, before running out of the store, video shows.

The employee suffered gunshot wounds to his face and neck. He was later released from the hospital.

About 30 minutes later, deputies responded to a gunshot victim at Martin Luther King Hospital and discovered the person was one of the would-be robbers that had been shot by the employee during the ordeal.

That man later died at the hospital, authorities said. He has not been identified.

A second suspect was taken into custody Wednesday, authorities said without elaborating.

Kahlel Malik Lundy, 23, and Keith Terrion Rachel, 21, were identified as the other suspects in the video and are wanted for murder, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.