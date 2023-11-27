An armed robber targeted a Long Beach convenience store early Monday morning and opened fire while fleeing the scene.

At about 4:15 a.m., the robber, only described as an adult man, entered an ampm store in the 6000 block of Long Beach Boulevard and tried to steal multiple things before he was confronted by another man, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

After a “physical altercation,” the robber “fled on foot and fired a gun multiple times back at the business,” according to LBPD spokesperson Officer Eric Stachura. He was not able to get away with any stolen merchandise, police said.

The second man was not hit by the gunfire, though he did sustain non-life-threatening injuries, for which he declined medical help. No one else was hurt.

The shooter remains at large.

Nancy Fontan and Erin Myers contributed to this report.