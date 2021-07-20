Would-be victim shoots 2 men during ‘brazen’ robbery attempt in Fairfax district; suspects arrested

Two men attempting to rob a person in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles this week were shot during the incident, police said Tuesday.

The incident unfolded about 7:10 p.m. Monday near Melrose Avenue and Vista Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Two women and a man were chatting in the area when a Dodge Avenger reversed and stopped near where the group was gathered, video released by the LAPD shows.

Two men got out of a Dodge Avenger and confronted the man while holding a handgun. The women who were talking to the would-be victim ran away when the gun was displayed, the video shows.

A still from surveillance video released by the LAPD on July 20 shows a robbery attempt in the Fairfax District.

“Words were apparently exchanged, and the victim ultimately produces a handgun, apparently to defend himself and others in his group from the would-be robbery suspects,” police said in a news release. “The victim fired his weapon toward the suspects and then all parties immediately fled the location.”

The two men who confronted the would-be victim were shot, but their injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

They were eventually apprehended by responding officers.

Nicholas Brown, 22, from Los Angeles, was shot in the upper thigh. He was booked on suspicion of attempted robbery and is currently on parole, police said.

Markeil Hayes, 28, of Los Angeles was stuck in the right calf. He was also booked on suspicion of attempted robbery and is also on parole.

The driver of the Avenger is outstanding, police said.

Police are asking for help finding the man who fired the weapon and the driver who got away.

Anyone with additional information about the incident can call Wilshire robbery Detective J. Maloney at 213-922-8216.