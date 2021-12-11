Would-be victim takes robber’s gun, fatally shoots him in Exposition Park: LAPD

A man allegedly confronted at gunpoint by three robbers near USC fought back, shooting and killing one of them early Saturday, police said.

The three armed men, all in their 20s, got out of a vehicle in the 1300 block of West 35th Street, west of USC, and approached the other man and attempted to rob him, said Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Norma Eisenman.

But the man resisted and an altercation ensued. When one of the would-be robbers dropped his handgun, the man picked it up and shot him, police said.

The other two alleged robbers fled in their car. The man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene, Eisenman said. He was not identified.

