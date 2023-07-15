If you find a bottle of Sriracha on the shelves, consider yourself lucky. The iconic condiment is a hot commodity because of a shortage.

Irwindale-based hot sauce company Huy Fong, which makes the sauce, says they don’t know when the shortage will end.

“Unfortunately, we are still experiencing a shortage of raw material,” the company told USA Today in a statement. “Although some production did resume this past fall season, we continue to have a limited supply that continues to affect our production.”

The shortage is caused by a drought in Mexico where the company sources all of its red jalapeño chili peppers for the sauce.

Fans of the condiment have keep buying though, keeping demand high. This has created a secondary market, where people are upselling bottles of Sriracha hoping to make big bucks.

If you log on to eBay or Facebook Marketplace you’ll find hundreds of listings for the product, with some postings offering one bottle of Sriracha for more than $100.

One Santa Monica woman is getting a lot of attention for her for sale post on Facebook Marketplace because of how much she’s selling an open bottle for.

“I hear this liquid gold is in short supply,” Chelsea Sule posted on Facebook Marketplace. “I sure do love my Sriracha, so I’ll keep it, but I love $500 more.”

A bottle of Sriracha normally sells for between $6 and $10 dollars.

“I’ve had a lot of interest, there’s been over 300 hits on the post, and 10 inquiries,” Sule told KTLA. “One guy offered one bitcoin in exchange for the bottle.”

Sule said the post is all in good fun. She is a a makeup artist who works on productions, and has been impacted by the Hollywood strikes.

When asked if she would miss the Sriracha, Sule didn’t think twice before giving her response:

“If I sell this for 500 dollars, are you kidding me? That’s a whole thing of Ozempic…it could be a down payment for my lobotomy.”