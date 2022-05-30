A Wrightwood man suspected of murder turned himself into authorities Sunday after briefly fleeing to Mexico.

Liam Boroff, 23, was arrested in connection to the death of 41-year-old Nicholas Robinson, also of Wrightwood.

Robinson’s body was found inside a home on the 5700 block of Heath Creek Drive on Sunday by deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies had originally responded to the residence to perform a welfare check related to a report of suspicious circumstances, the Department said.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation and learned that Robinson and Boroff were involved in some type of physical altercation.

Boroff then allegedly fled to Mexico before returning back to the United States to turn himself in.

He was arrested and booked into the West Valley Detention Center where he is being held without bail while he awaits charges for murder.

The death of Nicholas Robinson remains under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detail at 909-387-3589.

You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-78-27463 or by visiting wetip.com.