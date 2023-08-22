The writers and actors strikes continue to drag on in Hollywood, though their unions have a plan to keep morale high during hot labor summer.

On Tuesday, the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and Writers Guild of America are joining the AFL-CIO and unions in a variety of industries for a National Day of Solidarity, SAG-AFTRA said in a press release.

The unions will gather for a 10 a.m. rally at Disney Studios in Burbank, where union officials will be joined by Burbank Mayor Konstantine Anthony and actors like Kerry Washington and Sean Astin.

Also set to attend are writer Aaron Sorkin and many stars of his show “The West Wing,” including Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford and Dulé Hill.

Negotiations between the actors and writers unions and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the studios, resumed earlier this month.

Issues like residual payments, secure employment for writers and the use of artificial intelligence remain points of contention.