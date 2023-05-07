A Ventura man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Sunday morning after he drove the wrong way on the 101 Freeway and evaded authorities.

Just before 2 a.m., several calls were received regarding a wrong-way vehicle traveling north on the southbound side of the 101 Freeway near Telephone Road, according to a release from the California Highway Patrol.

Officers attempted to forcibly stop the wrong-way vehicle, a 2002 Mitsubishi Galant, but the driver continued to flee, even after being struck by a CHP vehicle.

“As the CHP unit attempted to make a forcible stop on the Mitsubishi, it turned into the center median and the patrol vehicle struck the left side of the Mitsubishi,” CHP said in a statement. “The Mitsubishi [then] continued northbound in the southbound lane.”

The Mitsubishi continued on the freeway, forcing another car going southbound to swerve off the road to avoid hitting them.

That vehicle, a 1998 Toyota Avalon, went off the side of the road near the Telephone Road off-ramp, CHP said. The driver suffered minor injuries.

The Mitsubishi continued to travel toward oncoming cars on the 101 Freeway south of Highway 33, before it became disabled after the driver attempted to turn through the center median.

A Ventura County Sheriff’s Office deputy and multiple CHP units responded to the area and the driver was taken into custody.

He’s been identified as Adrian Garcia, 22, of Ventura.

Garcia was booked into the Ventura County Main Jail to await charges for driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, driving with a blood alcohol level greater than .08%, and driving into oncoming traffic.

All three charges are felonies.

Garcia is being held on a $50,000 bail and is due in court on Tuesday, arrest records show. His vehicle was towed away from the scene.