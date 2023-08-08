A violent crash on the 101 Freeway in Hollywood involving a semi-truck and a possible wrong-way driver Tuesday night backed traffic up for miles and prompted officials to issue a Sigalert.

According to the California Highway Patrol, calls about the crash, reportedly caused by a driver traveling southbound in northbound lanes of the 101 Freeway near the Fountain Avenue overpass, came in at around 9:30 p.m.

It is unclear how many people may have been injured in the two-vehicle collision.

At 10 p.m., CHP issued a Sigalert for northbound lanes of the 101 Freeway at Gower Street, saying all northbound lanes would be blocked for approximately two hours.

It is unclear if drugs and or alcohol were a factor in the collision.