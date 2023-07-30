A wrong-way driver in Calabasas died after crashing into a tree Saturday night, authorities announced.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lost Hills Station responded to the 26800 block of Agoura Road, near Lost Hills Road, just after 10 p.m. on reports of the single-vehicle crash.

A preliminary investigation into the crash suggests the driver, who has yet to be identified, was traveling westbound on Agoura Road when they crossed into eastbound lanes, went over the curb and crashed into a tree, the sheriff’s department told KTLA.

Video from the scene showed significant damage to the front end and passenger side of the four-door sedan, with air bags deployed inside the vehicle.

LASD on the scene of a fatal single-vehicle wrong-way crash in Calabasas on July 29, 2023. (Key News)

Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department also responded. Initial reports suggested the vehicle was on fire, but upon arrival, firefighters found no fire, though the driver was declared dead at the scene.

It is unclear whether alcohol or drugs may have been a factor in the crash. Authorities have not released any additional details.