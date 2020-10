A wrong-way driver was involved in a deadly crash that prompted officials to temporarily close a portion of the 101 Freeway through Hollywood early Thursday morning.

The crash occurred just after 1 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Hollywood Boulevard, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Hiura said.

Video showed the freeway had reopened to drivers at about 4:30 a.m.

Ginger Chan reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 8, 2020.