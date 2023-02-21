A wrong-way driver was killed in a crash along the 60 Freeway in Ontario early Tuesday.

The driver entered the westbound side of the highway at Grove Avenue heading in the opposite direction around 12:05 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The wrong-way driver then crashed into another driver in the No. 2 lane.

A witness told a videographer who responded to the scene that he saw the vehicle come up the wrong way and narrowly missed hitting it.

The driver then apparently tried to turn around on the freeway and was t-boned by another vehicle.

The wrong-way-driver was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash.

It’s unknown if anyone else was injured.

Several lanes of the highway were closed after the crash, but were cleared and opened around 3:45 a.m., CHP officials said.

No further details about the incident have been released.