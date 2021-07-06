Wrong-way driver killed in head-on collision on 91 Freeway in Anaheim; 2 left with major injuries

A wrong-way driver who entered the 91 Freeway in Anaheim was killed in a head-on collision that left another driver and a passenger injured Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported about 1:15 a.m. after a westbound traveling Dodge Dakota pickup truck entered the eastbound 91 Freeway from the Harbor Boulevard offramp.

The Dodge almost immediately collided head-on with a Honda Accord occupied by a male and female, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Matthew Petrella said.

A female driving the Dodge was pronounced dead at the scene, Petrella said.

The driver and passenger travelling in the Honda were transported with major injuries.

The ages and identities of those involved in the crash have not been released but officials said they all appear to be adults.

It was unclear if the driver of the Dodge was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Three lanes were closed during the investigation into the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP at 714-892-4426.