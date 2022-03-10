Wrong-way driver strikes CHP patrol vehicle on 10 Freeway

A wrong-way driver struck a California Highway Patrol vehicle as it was running a traffic break on the 10 Freeway in the Mid-City area Thursday morning.

The incident occurred about 2:15 a.m. between Crenshaw Boulevard and Arlington Avenue, according to a CHP spokesperson.

Investigators said a blue BMW was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when it struck a CHP vehicle in a head-on collision.

Video from the scene showed major front-end damage to both vehicles involved in the crash.

Two officers suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision, the spokesperson said.

A witness who identified himself as Justin got out of his van to check on the officers.

Justin said one of the officers had suffered an arm injury but the driver in the other vehicle was in worse condition.

“The other guy was unresponsive,” Justin said.

The driver of the BMW was eventually freed by emergency responders and transported to a local hospital in stable condition, the CHP spokesperson said.

A SigAlert was issued on the 10 Freeway as an investigation into the crash was conducted.