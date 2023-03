Authorities took a wrong-way driver into custody along the 710 Freeway in Long Beach early Monday.

The California Highway Patrol received reports of a driver traveling north on the southbound 710 Freeway around 2 a.m.

Responding officers spotted the vehicle and were able to stop the driver before he crashed into any other drivers, officials said.

Video from the scene showed a CHP officer had to drive the involved vehicle off the freeway.