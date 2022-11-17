The 22-year-old driver who plowed his SUV into a group of law enforcement recruits in South Whittier Wednesday morning had marijuana in the vehicle and may have been intoxicated, sources told the Los Angeles Times.

According to investigators, the driver, whose name has not been released, passed a field sobriety test and blew a 0.0 on a breathalyzer, though “his initial behavior could suggest he was under the influence,” and cannabis was in the Honda CR-V, the Times reported.

He reportedly told investigators he was sleepy as he was driving to work.

Security camera video obtained by KTLA shows the SUV veering into the opposite lanes of travel and directly into a group of 75 recruits from the STARS Center Academy who were jogging on Mills Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

Twenty-five recruits were injured, five of them critically, in the crash before the Honda hit a light pole and came to a stop.

The recruits immediately rendered aid to their injured colleagues while they waited for paramedics to arrive.

“The driver still had (his foot) on the accelerator, so my boyfriend had to break the glass or the window open to try to get him to stop,” a witness told KTLA. “Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to. But they were able to open the door and get the driver out and detain him.”

Authorities are still trying to determine why he swerved into the recruits. Law enforcement executed a search warrant at his home in Diamond Bar Wednesday evening, but no charges have been filed thus far.