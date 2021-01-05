Wrongful-death lawsuit filed on behalf of 3 young girls orphaned after deadly Newport Beach DUI crash

Henry Saldana and Gabby Andrade are seen with their three daughters in an undated photo posted to a GoFundMe page.

A wrongful-death lawsuit was filed in Orange County Superior Court late last month on behalf of the three children orphaned by a fatal car crash in Newport Beach.

The civil lawsuit names Newport Beach resident Grace Elizabeth Coleman, the suspected DUI driver arrested in the Dec. 8 collision, and her parents, James and Kelli Coleman, also of Newport Beach, as defendants.

Grace Coleman, 22, is also facing five felony counts: two of murder, two related to driving under the influence of alcohol and one for a hit-and-run collision, the Orange County district attorney’s office said. If convicted of all charges, she could face 34 years and eights months in prison.

Newport Beach police said they received a dispatch call about 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 8 near Newport Coast Drive and South Pelican Hill Road. Department spokeswoman Heather Rangel said in December that officers found a collision involving Coleman’s black Range Rover and a Nissan Versa.

