WWII-era planes to honor veterans, 1st responders with SoCal flyover on Memorial Day; here’s the flight path and schedule

The “D-Day Doll” is seen in an image posted on the Commemorative Air Force Inland Empire Wing’s website.

World War II-era planes will take to the skies over Southern California on Monday to honor veterans and frontline health care workers on Memorial Day.

Eighteen war planes will be part of the hourlong aerial tribute, called “Operation SoCal Strong,” that will fly over cemeteries and hospitals beginning at noon Monday, according to a post on the Commemorative Air Force Inland Empire Wing’s Facebook page.

It will begin in Riverside County before making its way through Orange and Los Angeles counties before circling back and ending in Chino.

The “thank you tour” is mean to “to celebrate all 1st responders as well as commemorate those who have given so much for our freedom,” the organization said Saturday.

The following flight plan and schedule have been posted:

Loma Linda University Medical Center – 12 p.m.

Riverside National Cemetery – 12:05 p.m.

Turn Point – 12:15 p.m.

St. Joseph Hospital, Tustin – 12:19 p.m.

John Wayne International Airport – 12:22 p.m.

Pacific View Memorial Park, Corona Del Mar – 12:24 p.m.

Newport Beach – 12:29 p.m.

Long Beach Veterans Administration Hospital – 12:32 p.m.

The Queen Mary – 12:35 p.m.

USS Iowa – 12:37 p.m.

Green Hills Memorial Park, Rancho Palos Verdes – 12:38 p.m.

Zamperini Airport, Torrance – 12:39 p.m.

Los Angeles International Airport – 12:43 p.m.

Santa Monica Airport – 12:45 p.m.

Los Angeles National Cemetery – 12:46 p.m.

UCLA Medical Center – 12:47 p.m.

USC Medical Center – 12:52 p.m.

City of Hope Hospital – 12:58 p.m.

Chino Municipal Airport -1:07 p.m. (landing at Chino Airport)

The Commemorative Air Force Inland Empire Wing’s C-53D named D-Day Doll, which was built in Santa Monica in 1943, will lead the event. Other aircraft involved include Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber, Flabob Express, The Spirit of Benovia and What’s Up Doc.

Veterans from World War II, and the Korea and Vietnam wars have been invited to join as special guests of honor for the flight, according to the Facebook post.

The idea for the Memorial Day event came after recent aerial tributes across the country by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, Bill Prosser, the organization’s operations manager told the Los Angeles Times.

But the vintage war planes will be flying at speeds much slower than the Thunderbirds or Blue Angeles, making this flyover much easier to view.

“We’re going to be a lot slower than the T-Birds and Angels, so people can see us better. It’s not like, ‘Boom — they’re gone.’ We’ll be doing 120 mph,” Prosser said.

The Thunderbirds soared over the Southland on May 15.

In addition to saluting veterans and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis, the organization says the flyover has a message for everyone else.

“Our goal is to signal to all Southern Californians to remain vigilant during these challenging times as past generations have,” the post said.