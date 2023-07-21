The X Games have returned to California, with the event finals taking place this weekend at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

This year’s edition is the first X Games in the USA to feature in-person attendance events open to the public since 2019, and the first to come to Los Angeles and Ventura counties in 10 years.

The extreme sports competition, which features skateboarding, BMX and Moto X events, is making its long-awaited return to what X Games host Selema Masekela calls “the birthplace of action sports.”

“[Southern California] is the birthplace of action sports and the culture that has spread to the world,” Masekela said. “So, to be able to have fans back at an X Games in SoCal, it just makes sense.”

According to Masakela, one event in particular to keep an eye out for is women’s skateboarding. Contests include street skateboarding runs and competitions for best trick.

“The young women in skateboarding are really leading the charge in defining what skateboard culture looks like today,” he said. “You’ll see athletes like Reese Nelson, who is 10 years old, on the vert ramp doing tricks Tony Hawk was dreaming of doing in his twenties.”

To learn more about the X Games and to purchase tickets, visit the X Games website.