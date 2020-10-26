Xanax, oxycodone found in Halloween candy after ‘trunk or treat’ event in Simi Valley: Police

Authorities in Simi Valley have reminded residents to inspect their children’s Halloween-season candy after a bag of prescription painkillers and an anti-anxiety drugs were discovered in a child’s stash.

A mother reported the incident after taking her children to a “Trunk or Treat” event Friday, Simi Valley police said in a news release.

The event was held in the parking lot of the old Farmers Insurance building at the corner of Cochran Street and Galena Avenue.

An announcement on social media said that children could get free candy at a drive-thru gathering, where treats were handed to participants through their car windows.

“When the family returned to their residence, the parent dumped her children’s candy out on the counter so she could spray it with disinfectant spray as a COVID-19 precaution,” official wrote in the news release. “When the parent inspected the candy, she discovered a clear zip lock bag containing four circular blue pills and one white cylinder shaped pill.”

Police Cmdr. Steve Shorts said the pills were determined to be oxycodone and Xanax.

It is unclear how the bag made it into the children’s candy supply, and police are continuing to investigate.