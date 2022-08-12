This image depicting the Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel remodel was provided by Knott’s Berry Farm on Aug. 12, 2022.

Old West fans will soon have a new place to kick off their boots as Knott’s Berry Farm gets set to begin a “country-chic” renovation of its hotel.

The complete remodel of the 322-room hotel will begin later in 2022 and continue until its completion sometime in 2023, Knott’s announced in a news release Friday.

Current parkgoers looking for a place wind down after a day of fun need not worry though, the plan is to keep the Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel open during its renovation.

Knott’s says the multi-million dollar project will be centered around the park’s founders, Walter and Cordelia Knott, in a way that “blends farm comfort and family hospitality.”

All guest rooms will receive major upgrades in the first phase of the project, including newly updated family-size rooms with “stylish country-chic interiors.”

In early 2023, the plan is to transform all of the hotel’s public spaces, including the lobby, conference rooms, ballroom and restaurant.

The lobby will feature “rustic and warm textures” based on Walter Knott’s appreciation for the Old West.

Guests at the remodeled restaurant will feel like they are “dining in modern farmhouse-style,” the release stated.

Hotel reservations can be made during the renovation by going to Knotts.com.