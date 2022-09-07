“What do you want to eat tonight?” – it can be a dreaded question.

Even though Los Angeles County is filled to the brim with restaurant options, it can often be difficult to decide which to visit.

Luckily, Yelp has compiled a list of the “Top 100 Places to in LA and the San Fernando Valley” to make choosing a restaurant less stressful.

The rankings are based on user reviews.

Grabbing the top spot is Lou the French on the Block. This French cuisine restaurant in Burbank is known for its “Croissants, chouquettes and sandwiches.”

Hawaiian restaurant Malama Pono in Sherman Oaks secured the second spot on the list. The restaurant is known for its “spam crispy rice, horseradish-crusted Mahi Mahi and beet salad.”

Coming in third is Lee’s Homestyle’s Broken Mouth. The Hawaiian and Korean fusion joint in L.A.’s Fashion District is best known for its “spam musubi and shrimp plate.”

Barsha in Hermosa Beach secured the fourth spot on the Top 100 list. Their specialties are Fatima and lamb meatballs, according to the review site.

Other restaurants that made the list were:

6. Uncle Af’s (Agoura Hills)

7. Kermes Taco Grill (East Los Angeles)

8. Sapori Di 786 Degrees (Pasadena)

9. El Primo Tacos (Venice)

10. Le French Rooster (Burbank)

11. Wild Carvery (Burbank)

12. The Monta Factory (Pasadena)

13. Courtside Caffe (Burbank)

14. Makin Vegan Sushi & Izakaya (Agoura Hills)

15. The Good Good – Vegan Kitchen + Bakeshop (Los Angeles)

16. Chomp Chomp Food Truck (Los Angeles)

17. Mex Peru Gipsy (Los Angeles)

18. Miracle Bakery (Burbank)

19. OSTE (West Hollywood)

20. Street Tacos and Grill (Los Angeles)