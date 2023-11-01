Los Angeles County is packed with restaurant options, ranging from pizza and burgers to Japanese and Mediterranean cuisine, but deciding where to eat can still be challenging.

Luckily, Yelp has compiled a list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat in L.A. County” to make choosing a restaurant less stressful.

The rankings were based on user reviews submitted between the summer of 2022 and the summer of 2023.

The list includes restaurants from various cities, such as Los Angeles, Long Beach and the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys.

The businesses were marked open as of Oct. 23, according to Yelp.

This year, lil’ Vegerie, a vegan restaurant in Redondo Beach, took the top spot. The restaurant is known for its Mushroom Carne Asada bowl, BBQ Jackfruit and Philly Cheesesteak bowls.

These are the top 10 restaurants on the list

lil’Vegerie in Redondo Beach Lal Mirch Indian Restaurant in Studio City Chung Ki Wa in Los Angeles Max Peru Gipsy in Los Angeles Zaatar N More in Northridge Morrison Atwater Village in Los Angeles Joe’s Falafel in Los Angeles Bruxie in North Hollywood Hey, Sunshine Kitchen in Culver City Curry In Hurry in Los Angeles

The full report can be viewed here.