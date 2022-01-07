YMCA offers free COVID-19 tests in L.A. area; where to get one

A dozen YMCA branches in the greater Los Angeles area will be offering COVID-19 tests as high demand overwhelms many local testing sites.

This gives residents another option to get a COVID test at a time when recent shortages have led to long lines — sometimes resulting in wait times of multiple hours — outside numerous local testing centers in the region. At-home testing kits have also been difficult to obtain as of late.

The surge in demand comes as coronavirus infections rapidly climb in the region. On Thursday, Los Angeles County reported more than 37,000 new cases — the highest number yet for a single day during the pandemic.

Tests at the YMCA are free and no appointment is necessary. Many of the locations will be open on Saturdays.

The YMCA provided the following list of branches with testing sites and when they will be open:

Anderson Munger Family YMCA

4301 W. Third St., Los Angeles, 90020

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Culver-Palms Family YMCA

4500 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City, 90230

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

East Valley Family YMCA

5142 Tujunga Ave., North Hollywood, 91601

Monday: 9:00 a.m.-2 p.m.

Gardena-Carson Family YMCA

1000 W. Artesia Blvd., Gardena, 90248

Monday-Saturday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. :

Mid Valley Family YMCA

6901 Lennox Ave., Van Nuys, 91405

Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

San Pedro & Peninsula YMCA

301 S. Bandini St., San Pedro, 90731

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Torrance-South Bay YMCA

2900 W. Sepulveda Blvd., Torrance, 90505

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA

2900 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles, 90023

Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Weingart YMCA Wellness & Aquatic Center

9900 S. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, 90044

Monday-Friday: 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Westchester Family YMCA

8015 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester, 90045

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

West Valley Family YMCA

18810 Vanowen St., Reseda, 91335

Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wilmington YMCA

1127 N. Avalon Blvd., Wilmington, 90744

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The YMCA also offers free COVID-19 vaccines, with no proof of insurance required. More information can be found here.