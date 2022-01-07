YMCA offers free COVID-19 tests in L.A. area; where to get one

A dozen YMCA branches in the greater Los Angeles area will be offering COVID-19 tests as high demand overwhelms many local testing sites.
This gives residents another option to get a COVID test at a time when recent shortages have led to long lines — sometimes resulting in wait times of multiple hours — outside numerous local testing centers in the region. At-home testing kits have also been difficult to obtain as of late.
The surge in demand comes as coronavirus infections rapidly climb in the region. On Thursday, Los Angeles County reported more than 37,000 new cases — the highest number yet for a single day during the pandemic.
Tests at the YMCA are free and no appointment is necessary. Many of the locations will be open on Saturdays.
The YMCA provided the following list of branches with testing sites and when they will be open:
Anderson Munger Family YMCA
4301 W. Third St., Los Angeles, 90020
Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Culver-Palms Family YMCA
4500 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City, 90230
Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
East Valley Family YMCA
5142 Tujunga Ave., North Hollywood, 91601
Monday: 9:00 a.m.-2 p.m.
Gardena-Carson Family YMCA
1000 W. Artesia Blvd., Gardena, 90248
Monday-Saturday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. :
Mid Valley Family YMCA
6901 Lennox Ave., Van Nuys, 91405
Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
San Pedro & Peninsula YMCA
301 S. Bandini St., San Pedro, 90731
Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Torrance-South Bay YMCA
2900 W. Sepulveda Blvd., Torrance, 90505
Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA
2900 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles, 90023
Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Weingart YMCA Wellness & Aquatic Center
9900 S. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, 90044
Monday-Friday: 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Westchester Family YMCA
8015 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester, 90045
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
West Valley Family YMCA
18810 Vanowen St., Reseda, 91335
Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wilmington YMCA
1127 N. Avalon Blvd., Wilmington, 90744
Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The YMCA also offers free COVID-19 vaccines, with no proof of insurance required. More information can be found here.