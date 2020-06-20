Yogurtland offering free froyo for recent grads at 15 L.A.-area locations

Yogurtland is offering a free cup of frozen yogurt to recent high school and college graduates on Saturday.
Those interested should wear their cap and gown or show other proof that they graduated with the class of 2020, the Irvine-based company said.
The following locations will participate in the giveaway:
- 2400 W Victory Blvd., Burbank, CA 91506
- 20790 W, Nordhoff St. No. 3, Chatsworth, CA 91311
- 10936 W Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601
- 2679 Tapo Canyon Road Unit B, Simi Valley, CA 93063
- 3183 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90010
- 17200 Ventura Blvd. Encino, CA 91316
- 366 12th Ave. No. 109, Hanford, CA 93230
- 6400 N, Tampa Ave., Reseda, CA 91335
- 111 S Westlake Blvd., Westlake Village, CA 91362
- 4266 Valencia Blvd. Valencia, CA 91355
- 5045 Eagle Rock Blvd., Eagle Rock, CA 90041
- 6021 Pacific Blvd. No. 101, Huntington Park, CA 90255
- 4954 Van Nuys Blvd. No. 101, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
- 1607 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90017
- 1132 N Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90029