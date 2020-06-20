Yogurtland offering free froyo for recent grads at 15 L.A.-area locations

Yogurtland is offering a free cup of frozen yogurt to recent high school and college graduates on Saturday.

Those interested should wear their cap and gown or show other proof that they graduated with the class of 2020, the Irvine-based company said.

The following locations will participate in the giveaway:

2400 W Victory Blvd., Burbank, CA 91506

20790 W, Nordhoff St. No. 3, Chatsworth, CA 91311

10936 W Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601

2679 Tapo Canyon Road Unit B, Simi Valley, CA 93063

3183 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90010

17200 Ventura Blvd. Encino, CA 91316

366 12th Ave. No. 109, Hanford, CA 93230

6400 N, Tampa Ave., Reseda, CA 91335

111 S Westlake Blvd., Westlake Village, CA 91362

4266 Valencia Blvd. Valencia, CA 91355

5045 Eagle Rock Blvd., Eagle Rock, CA 90041

6021 Pacific Blvd. No. 101, Huntington Park, CA 90255

4954 Van Nuys Blvd. No. 101, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403

1607 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90017

1132 N Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90029