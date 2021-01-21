Yosemite National Park closed until Tuesday due to wind damage

Yosemite National Park will be closed until at least Tuesday as a result of damage caused to the park during this week’s high wind event, officials announced Thursday.

A windstorm moved into the state early in the week, fanning brush fires, toppling trees and leaving thousands of Californians without power.

At Yosemite, the winds knocked down two giant sequoias, downed trees, caused debris and damage to park facilities, including millions of dollars in damage, the Associated Press reported. Park authorities said they would be conducting damage assessments, repairing facilities and clearing the fallen trees during the closure.

The park previously announced that it would be closed only until Friday, but the closure was extended as relentless winds continued to sweep through the area.

While some facilities were damaged, no injuries have been reported as a result of high winds in the park, officials said Tuesday.

In an image shared by the park, a tree appeared to have fallen and crushed a red truck, burying it under its branches. In another photo, the roof of a cabin was completely caved in on one side, a large tree nestled into it.

Once the park reopens to the public, it will resume its limited hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for day-use activities only, in order to abide by the state’s stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic. Lodging and campgrounds remain temporary closed, and some services and facilities will continue to be limited, with shuttles currently not operating, according the National Park Service.

For updates, visit https://www.nps.gov/yose/planyourvisit/covid19.htm.

Yosemite National Park will remain closed at least until Tuesday, January 26, as a result of damage to park facilities caused by this week’s Mono wind event. pic.twitter.com/bKbhnwBFOK — Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) January 21, 2021

📷 by Lindsay Stevenson pic.twitter.com/o6MToab9z1 — Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) January 20, 2021