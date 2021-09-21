‘You can’t just move people’s cars’: Video shows stranger moving North Hills woman’s car before it got towed

A North Hills woman called police to report her car had been stolen Saturday, and was confused to learn that it had been towed for being park in front of a fire hydrant — because that’s not where she left it.

Surveillance video shows a big rig driver attempting to make a tight turn into a nearby home. Then the driver can be seen going into the woman’s car, and steering the unlocked vehicle while another person pushes it from behind.

The pair left the car right in front of the hydrant. A few hours later, the city came, ticketed it and towed it away.



“You can’t just move peoples cars,” Alma Ordonez said. “This is L.A. There’s parking issues everywhere. I mean if you can do that, can you imagine, in the city, everybody just moving people’s cars to park?”



LAPD said the crime could end in a misdemeanor charge if they can catch the people who moved the vehicle. As for Ordonez, the city waived the fee for the ticket, but to get the $400 towing fee back, she would have to go to small claims court.