‘You know about the coronavirus?’ L.A. homeless outreach workers have a new reason to worry

On a recent morning, Katrina Johnson, Ralph Gomez and Kenya Smith are eager to hit the streets. Outreach workers for a homeless agency serving South Los Angeles, they want to catch up with their clients before the weekend, to make sure everyone is safe for the days ahead.
Standing in their office off Slauson Boulevard, they put together their game plan but pause when they come to the supply closet. Its shelves are close to empty.
The two-ounce containers of hand sanitizer are gone. Wipes are in short supply, and their van needs its daily cleaning. They scrounge for what they can find: granola bars, cookies, crackers, a few personal care items.
The scarcity, they hope, will be temporary, but they can’t be certain. The threat of the novel coronavirus hangs over them, invisible and menacing, threatening to infect them and their clients — the men and women struggling with homelessness.
