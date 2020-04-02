Young boys shot to death by father in Lomita double murder-suicide identified

Sheriff’s deputies investigate the scene of a shooting that left two boys and a man dead in Lomita on March 29, 2020. (KTLA)

Authorities have released the identities of two young boys who investigators say were shot to death by their father, who then turned the gun on himself, at the family’s Lomita home over the weekend.

Julian Haskell, 8, and his brother Adrian Haskell, 11, died in the shooting, which took place about 11 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 25800 block of Hillworth Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner records.

Autopsies determined both boys died from gunshot wounds to the head and both deaths were ruled homicides.

Their father, 43-year-old Harold Bohlier, shot the boys before fatally shooting himself, according to coroner’s records and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials.

A specific motive for the shooting was unclear, other than a domestic dispute.

The victims lived with their father and mother at the home, Lt. Scott Hoglund of the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau said.

The mother, as well as her father, were home at the time of the shooting but were not injured, he said. They were on another part of the property when the shots were fired.

The children’s mother then discovered what had taken place, Hoglund said.

Paramedics pronounced both boys, as well as the shooter, dead at the scene.

The handgun used in the shooting was found at the scene, Hoglund said.

Anyone with information can reach the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

